Gorilla Glue Suggests Rubbing Alcohol to Fix TikToker's Hard Hair

Exclusive

The woman who made a huge mistake by substituting Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive for her normal hair spray is at her wit's end ... so the glue brand's coming to the rescue.

If you missed it ... Tessica Brown made jaws drop on TikTok when she revealed her hair's been rockhard for about a month since her glue spray snafu, and she tells TMZ she's embarrassed, stressed, and starting to get scared.

Play video content @im_d_ollady/Tik Tok

Like Tessica says in her video ... she can't wash out the glue, she can't even shave it and it's getting tighter on her head ... which is causing headaches.

She's considering going to the ER, but Gorilla Glue might save her a trip. The company tells us the quickest possible remedy is rubbing alcohol.

GG says ... "The less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo." Of course, it's not that simple.

Gorilla says if Tessica's hair's been stuck for a month, it's "likely fractured at the root, but we certainly hope for the best."

Tessica too! She told us she's gonna try the rubbing alcohol soon. Best wishes, girl!