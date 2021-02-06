VA Senator Warns of Marijuana 'Overdoses & Deaths,' Legalization Nears

A Virginia state senator is making a big stink about the perils of marijuana as her state's legalizing it ... but she's getting laughed out of the digital building over it.

State Senator Amanda Chase tweeted Friday that mortality rates and overdoses in Virginia were sky-high ... apparently all due to marijuana. She didn't cite a source for that info, but went on to plug her gubernatorial run in a stand against legalization.

She writes, "We have a drug problem in Virginia, and legalizing marijuana will only lead to more marijuana overdoses and deaths. Democrats want more marijuana deaths. As your governor I would never allow marijuana to be legalized."

Her lofty claims about weed came the same day the Virginia legislature passed a bill to legalize ganja for use and sale starting in 2023. It's heading to incumbent Governor Ralph Northam's desk next week, and he's already indicated he'll sign it into law.

Again, we don't know where State Senator Chase is getting her alleged overdose stats -- but a lot of folks online aren't buying what she's selling. The jokes started flying at her expense, with folks saying they overdosed on weed ... and were forced to eat as a result.

One guy wrote, "I once overdosed on the marijuana and it took 6 cupcakes and a bag of pistachio nuts to bring me back from the brink. I still get munchies. #survivor."

Tons of others were on the same tip. Here's the thing though ... weed can apparently kill a person. We looked into it, and according to studies by the National Institutes of Health's NCBI -- which tracks this type of stuff in the U.S. -- marijuana has been linked to deaths ... although the numbers are hazy.

Scientists say ingesting too much -- as in edibles -- in one sitting can cause overdoses/death, especially in kids. Other deaths are related to the effects of marijuana ... for instance, car crashes or work accidents.