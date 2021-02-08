L.A. Doctor Creates Model Vaccine Rollout to Black & Brown Residents
Dr. Jerry Abraham Creates Awesome COVID Vaccine Model To Service Minority Communities
2/8/2021 11:54 AM PT
COVID vaccines are not making their way to underserved neighborhoods and it seems no one has figured out how to make that happen ... no one except Dr. Jerry Abraham.
Dr. Abraham runs the Kedren Community Health Center in South L.A., whose population is heavily black and brown. The County overlooked the Health Center in the vaccine distribution, but Dr. Abraham pounded on doors until he got their attention ... and the vaccines came.
The next hurdle was figuring out how to get South L.A. residents to the Health Center ... a tall order, given that many had no Internet to make appointments and no transportation. Dr. Abraham got all hands on deck and he and his staff went out to the community and helped people make appointments and then made sure they had a way of getting to the Center.
He's also put his psychologist hat on ... explaining to residents why the vaccine was so essential.
The upshot ... he's created a model that can become a shining light of equity in the distribution of vaccines.
One other thing ... he's also made it a party, with music and dancing to make sure people don't get frustrated and scared and bail.
This model deserves national attention ... because it works.