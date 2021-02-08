George Floyd Case, Defense Doesn't Want Him Compared to Jesus at Trial
George Floyd No Comparisons to Jesus at Trial ... Ex-Cop Defendant Makes Unique Request
2/8/2021 11:32 AM PT
Jesus Christ has no place in the George Floyd murder case ... at least that's what Derek Chauvin’s defense lawyers are asking the judge to make sure of in his upcoming trial.
Lawyers representing Chauvin -- the ex-cop accused of murdering Floyd -- filed a motion asking the judge to keep a bunch of things out of his trial, including one seeking to stop the other side from drawing any comparisons between George and Jesus.
In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Chauvin's defense asks the judge for an order precluding any expert from likening Floyd's death to the crucifixion of Christ. The defense claims such analogies would be prejudicial.
According to the docs, the defense also wants to stop Floyd from being referred to as a "victim" and they don't want anyone labeling Chauvin as a "defendant."
The defense doesn't want police officers taking the stand to talk about how they would've handled the case differently, either, and they don't want paramedics testifying about the cause and manner of death.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter ... and prosecutors are looking to move the trial back to June because of the COVID-19 vaccines.