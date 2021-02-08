Tim Tebow Annihilates Shaq's Guts In Wild Super Bowl Dodgeball Game

Play video content Breaking News Medium Rare

Tim Tebow's still got that Heisman arm!!

The former NFL quarterback threw a missile at Shaquille O'Neal's gut during a star-studded dodgeball game at the basketball legend's Super Bowl pre-game party ... and the video is awesome!!

It was all part of "The Shaq Bowl" ... with big-name guests like Tebow, Ezekiel Elliott, Diplo, The Miz, Anthony Anderson, Nelly, Offset and more participating in a bunch of competitive events like dodgeball, tug of war, sit-up challenge, wing eating contest and more.

Things got pretty intense during the dodgeball portion of the event -- people were laughing, but you can tell there's some serious speed on some of those throws ... and Tebow was mowing down the competition.

But, the best moment was when Tebow had Shaq trapped in the back with no teammates left ... and the former QB-turned-baseball player let it rip with a fastball straight to the stomach!!!

Tebow’s dominance continued during the tug-of-war portion of the night ... when TT and his team DESTROYED Zeke's team so badly that Shaq had to jump in and help. But, the NBA legend couldn't stop Tebow. He was like a man possessed!

Along with the competitions, there were musical performances by Migos, Jack Harlow & DJ Diesel himself ... so yeah, it was lit.

Shaq might be too big for dodgeball ... after all, the 5 D’s of dodgeball -- dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge -- probably weren't created for 7 footers!!