Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' Wardrobe Going to Formerly Homeless Men

Alex Trebek's polished 'Jeopardy!' look is about to serve others needing professional attire as they try to turn their lives around -- another testament to Alex's unending spirit of giving.

A significant portion of Alex's on-set wardrobe from the game show is being donated to The Doe Fund -- a nonprofit that helps underserved individuals bouncing back from homelessness or incarceration get back on their feet, especially men.

Jeopardy! and Alex's family have donated a large portion of our late host's wardrobe to @TheDoeFund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.https://t.co/BEKqzlQ5Xn pic.twitter.com/0CxoEEpxzA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021 @Jeopardy

A lot of those guys are looking for work, and need suits for job interviews. To that end, Alex's own suits will now be worn on their backs as they move forward. It's pretty incredible.

'Jeopardy!' honchos say all in all ... The Doe Fund is getting 14 full suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polos, 14 sweaters, 9 blazers, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas and 3 pairs of slacks. That's quite a haul from Alex's closet, and will help so many in need.

As for how they decided what to pick -- Alex's own son, Matthew, actually linked up with 'Jeopardy!' costumer Steven Zimbelman to make the selections and pack them up for shipment. There are photos of them going through a coat rack of Alex's wardrobe, and pics of some of the men in need holding up suits after receiving them.

They look pretty stoked, and we would be too ... it's not every day you can slip into a suit worn by Alex himself. Based on what we see here, it appears the donation features a lot of his darker suits.