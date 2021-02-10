Bruce Springsteen Busted for DWI in New Jersey in November

Exclusive

Bruce Springsteen is in the middle of a DWI case after he was busted in his home state ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the Boss was arrested on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He'll have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks.

We're told the rock icon was cooperative throughout the arrest. As far as we can tell, this is his first arrest for DWI.

The DWI news comes on the heels of a different first for Bruce -- he was featured in his first-ever commercial on Super Bowl Sunday for Jeep. The 2-minute ad featured Bruce in an unspecified middle America type town ... offering his patriotic vision and a message of hope.

We've reached out to Springsteen's camp for comment, but no word back yet.