Super Bowl Streaker Hit Strip Club After Game ... Dragged Off Stage

The guy who streaked Super Bowl 55 hit the strip club after he was released from custody -- and worked the pole so hard, he was DRAGGED off the stage!!!

... while still wearing his thong bathing suit!

31-year-old Yuri Andrade rolled into the Penthouse Club in Tampa where he was cheered on by patrons ... including Tampa Bay Bucs superstar WR Mike Evans.

But, the craziest moment came when he broke away from security and rushed onto the main stage ... where he grabbed a pile of money and made it rain before jumping on the pole and trying out a few moves.

Eventually, security rushed in and apprehended him -- though it looks to us as if the club was in on the joke, since they posted footage with the guy on their social media page afterward.

Andrade is getting the hero treatment in Tampa after claiming he made $375,000 by allegedly betting a ton of money that a streaker would hit the field at Super Bowl LV ... and then taking matters into his own hands to seal his victory.

The worst part of the whole stunt ... Andrade claims the cops who detained him at the stadium wouldn't let him pick his wedgie from the thong bathing suit.