Dr. Jill Biden's Valentine to America Front and Center on White House Lawn
2/12/2021 7:06 AM PT
Dr. Jill Biden ❤️'s Valentine's Day ... and it shows.
FLOTUS had a lovely surprise for President Joe Biden and America on Friday morning with a Valentine's Day installation in the North Lawn of the White House .... and it telegraphs the central message of the Prez -- unity.
Jill had the artwork secretly installed Thursday night which encompasses her message ... Strength, Family and Unity. She took the fam -- including Champ and Major -- outside to review her handiwork.
During the morning walk to the North Lawn ... Joe told reporters Valentine's Day is Jill's favorite holiday. He would not, however, play his hand on what he's getting his wife come Sunday.
He also shared a love story about Jill ... but expressed one regret -- not bringing reporters coffee!!! But he makes up for it.
Jill said she installed the cutouts to bring a little hope and joy to the country during some seriously trying times. Her office said this ... "As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country."