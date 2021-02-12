Dr. Jill Biden's Valentine to America Front and Center on White House Lawn

Dr. Jill Biden ❤️'s Valentine's Day ... and it shows.

FLOTUS had a lovely surprise for President Joe Biden and America on Friday morning with a Valentine's Day installation in the North Lawn of the White House .... and it telegraphs the central message of the Prez -- unity.

Jill had the artwork secretly installed Thursday night which encompasses her message ... Strength, Family and Unity. She took the fam -- including Champ and Major -- outside to review her handiwork.

During the morning walk to the North Lawn ... Joe told reporters Valentine's Day is Jill's favorite holiday. He would not, however, play his hand on what he's getting his wife come Sunday.

He also shared a love story about Jill ... but expressed one regret -- not bringing reporters coffee!!! But he makes up for it.