Oklahoma Softball Team Smashes 13 Homers In 29-0 Beatdown ... NCAA Record!!!
2/12/2021 11:08 AM PT
WHAMMY! WHAMMY! WHAMMMMMMMMMMMY!!!!
The Oklahoma Sooners women's softball team kicked off its season with a BANG -- hangin' 29 runs on UTEP in the greatest college power-hitting display of all-time -- blasting 13 HOME RUNS in the process!!
Yeah, that's an NCAA record!
... and get this, the game was stopped in just 5 innings thanks to the NCAA's mercy rule -- so, who knows how many dingers the Sooners woulda hit!
Here's how it played out ... #4 ranked Oklahoma started things off Thursday with an insane 1st inning -- exploding for 13 runs!! And then hit just keep on coming!
In total, 7 different Sooners players went deep ... including freshman Tiare Jennings and junior Grace Lyons, who each hit 3!!!
FYI, the previous NCAA softball single-game home run record was 10 -- shared by BYU (2008) and UTSA (2004).
The Sooners pitching was strong too, earning a shoutout. Redshirt senior Giselle Juarez set the tone early with 6 strikeouts in 3 innings.
The game was part of the 2021 Miner Invitational -- where the Sooners already have 2 wins, including a 9-0 victory over Abilene Christian.
Congrats to the Sooners ... BEASTS!!!!!!