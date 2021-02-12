Oklahoma Softball Team Smashes 13 Homers In 29-0 Beatdown, NCAA-Record!

Breaking News

WHAMMY! WHAMMY! WHAMMMMMMMMMMMY!!!!

The Oklahoma Sooners women's softball team kicked off its season with a BANG -- hangin' 29 runs on UTEP in the greatest college power-hitting display of all-time -- blasting 13 HOME RUNS in the process!!

Yeah, that's an NCAA record!

... and get this, the game was stopped in just 5 innings thanks to the NCAA's mercy rule -- so, who knows how many dingers the Sooners woulda hit!

Here's how it played out ... #4 ranked Oklahoma started things off Thursday with an insane 1st inning -- exploding for 13 runs!! And then hit just keep on coming!

In total, 7 different Sooners players went deep ... including freshman Tiare Jennings and junior Grace Lyons, who each hit 3!!!

FYI, the previous NCAA softball single-game home run record was 10 -- shared by BYU (2008) and UTSA (2004).

The Sooners pitching was strong too, earning a shoutout. Redshirt senior Giselle Juarez set the tone early with 6 strikeouts in 3 innings.

The game was part of the 2021 Miner Invitational -- where the Sooners already have 2 wins, including a 9-0 victory over Abilene Christian.