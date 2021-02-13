WVU Student Sleds Into Cop Car and Gets Arrested

Play video content

A freshman at West Virginia University got arrested for barreling down a snowy street in a laundry cart and nailing a police cruiser ... and yes, alcohol was involved.

Josh Beard was partying with friends in the fresh snow ... a tradition at WVU whenever the town gets blanketed.

Josh turned the laundry cart into a sled, but there was one big problem. You can steer a sled ... not so with a laundry cart, and the proof's in the pics.

Josh is rocketed out of the laundry car as it strikes the police car, and that's all cops needed to see. Josh makes a run for it but he's no match for the police.

He's been charged with disorderly conduct, underage drinking, destruction of property, fleeing from an officer and playing in the streets. Playing in the streets, seriously?