Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
2/14/2021 4:53 AM PT
Hidden within this heart-shaped snap is an actor who has also made a name for himself as a major tech investor.
This celeb got his big start acting on a hit '90s sitcom. He has also been in a number of romantic comedy films -- "No Strings Attached," "Valentine's Day" and "What Happens in Vegas" -- are just a few to name!
This famous fella is now married to a former co-star and together they share two children.
Use the clues above to help you ... And take your best guess as to which star has been hiding in this warped photo!