LAPD Cops Share George Floyd Post with Caption 'You Take My Breath Away'

Breaking News

The LAPD is conducting an internal affairs investigation to determine which officers shared a photo of George Floyd with the caption, "You Take My Breath Away."

The cops in question appear to work out of LAPD's Harbor Division, where the image was being passed around at work. The Department believes the original post may have been the work of an LAPD employee.

It appears a member of the LAPD saw that the post was being shared and was so offended they contacted the brass, which then triggered the investigation.

Internal Affairs is now trying to get to the bottom of it, looking to see where it was posted and who shared it. It seems that shouldn't be too difficult if the post was being shared among some of the rank and file.