Amari Cooper Makes Kid's Day With Impromptu Game Of Catch, 'Go Get Mom!'

Play video content Breaking News Viralhog

Here's a video that'll brighten up your Monday ...

Dallas Cowboys superstar Amari Cooper surprised some kids with an impromptu game of catch while he was out house hunting ... and the adorable gesture will hit you right in the feels!!

The 26-year-old WR was looking at some investment properties recently when he noticed some kids in the neighborhood were playing some ball in the street.

According to a witness, Cooper had said out loud after seeing the front-yard games, "This is the future right there."

So, Cooper's friend went over to one of the boys and asked if he watched the Dallas Cowboys.

When the boy said yes, she asked if he wanted to meet Amari -- and, of course, the kid said yes!

What happened next was super sweet ... Cooper, despite still limping after having ankle surgery in early January, decided to play some catch with the kids!!

#Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, who posted a picture on Instagram following surgery, had an ankle scope, source said. Some post-season maintenance with minimal rehab. pic.twitter.com/z76jYCl4UH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2021 @RapSheet

Check out the footage, Cooper chatted it up with the oldest boy while tossing around the pigskin ... and they even traded a little smack talk!!

At one point, you can hear the boy was so excited, he told his siblings to "go get mom!"