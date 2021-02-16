'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Reunites with Dale Moss After Split

Exclusive

'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are hanging out again after their break-up ... hitting a bar in Florida less than a month after going their separate ways.

TMZ's obtained these pics of Clare and Dale inside Nokomo's Sunset Hut in Nokomis, FL ... we're told they walked in together Tuesday and even hugged a few times.

Folks who were there tell us Clare and Dale downed a couple of Moscow mules as they hung out by the bar for about 45 minutes, then they left together and walked down the waterfront.

No reports of hand-holding, but you can see in the pics ... there was no social distancing going on between them.

It's pretty interesting to see Clare and Dale enjoying each other's company once again. Remember, he ended their long-distance relationship last month ... after she quit in the middle of her season of "The Bachelorette" because she knew she wanted to be with him.