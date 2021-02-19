Woody Allen Docuseries Includes Vid of Dylan Farrow Accusing Him, Says Rosanna Scotto

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

A video of young Dylan Farrow accusing her adoptive father, Woody Allen, of molestation is about to go public in an HBO documentary, and Rosanna Scotto says it's not for the faint of heart.

Rosanna -- co-host of FOX5's "Good Day New York" -- is very familiar with the subject matter of HBO's "Allen v. Farrow" because she covered it extensively in the early '90s ... and saw the footage of Dylan back then.

Rosanna suggests Allen's lawyer and "PR machine" kept the videotape under wraps, but she adds ... when people see it now, "I think that your stomach is going to turn."

The veteran journalist thinks Allen came out of the scandal largely unscathed because his image was favorable back then -- and she feels his PR team successfully painted Mia Farrow as a scorned ex.

Rosanna claims that's also how he avoided career suicide when he married Mia's adoptive daughter Soon-Yi.

Rosanna's pretty adamant the upcoming documentary, in which she's featured, will change some minds about Allen ... and offers one last anecdote about how it's been a long time coming.