'SNL' Has Britney Spears Taking on Ted Cancun Cruz, Andrew Cuomo

The folks at "Saturday Night Live" clearly had a hard time figuring out what to lead with, so they decided to lead with everybody!!!

The opening skit was pretty hilarious ... talk show host "Britney Spears" interviews "Ted Cruz," "Gov. Andrew Cuomo" and "Gina Carano" ... all of whom were brought on the show to apologize for their misdeeds.

"Ted" is back from his cut-short vacay, clutching a fruity drink in one hand and his rollaway suitcase in the other.

What's really funny ... how "Cuomo" and "Carano" -- who have their own issues -- want nothing to do with Cruz.

The dancing interludes in between guests are pretty hilarious, as are the subtle signs Britney flashes regarding her own circumstances.