Killer Mike's Barbershop Hit by Stray Bullets, Delays Reopening

Killer Mike says his barbershop got damaged by stray bullets from a shootout ... and he's using the incident to advocate for an end to senseless violence.

The Atlanta rapper/activist says his SWAG Shop -- which is gearing up to reopen soon -- was not personally targeted, but had its windows shot out over the weekend due to "black men who cud not shoot for s**t shooting at one another."

Mike says he's not mad because property can be replaced, but is sorry to his customers because the damage will delay the shop's relaunch.

KM seems to be most upset about the ongoing violence in his community, and has a message for those involved, saying ... "Please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another. The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two black families loss."

Mike says he's thankful for everyone who helped clean and board up his shop, along with South Fulton police for looking after his people ... but most thankful no lives were lost in the shooting.

He adds "simply becuz of tempers and poor decisions our biz is being stifled," but he vows that SWAG will be open again as soon as he can make it happen.