Amazon Changes New App Icon After Hitler Mustache Comparisons

Amazon's done some much-needed trimming to its new app icon after users noticed it looked a lot like a very infamous mustache -- Hitler's.

The company just made a rather simple but effective fix to the new design, which was updated in January from the longtime blue shopping cart logo to a brown cardboard box-colored icon.

The new icon featured its well-known smiling arrow with a piece of blue tape -- resembling one of its packages -- but problem was ... people thought the serrated edge of the tape looked like a Hitler-esque mustache.

Obviously, Amazon had no choice but to correct this major design flaw ... so the blue tape's is flat now, with a corner folded back. Looks more like an innocuous nose now.