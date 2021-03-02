Houston Rockets Will Retire James Harden's #13 Jersey, Team Owner Says

Breaking News

James Harden's jersey will hang alongside Hakeem, Drexler and Yao Ming's one day ... with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta announcing the team will "absolutely" retire its former superstar's #13 in the future.

Of course, the two sides had a nasty, public breakup earlier this season ... with the former MVP forcing a trade out of H-Town.

But, Fertitta is considering it water under the bridge ... telling the Houston Chronicle the Rockets WILL recognize the Brooklyn Nets guard with the highest honor eventually.

"James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta said Tuesday. "Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable."

"The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fan base/community (are) truly remarkable."

There's no debating Harden was one of the best players in the league during his 8+ seasons in Houston -- he had 3 scoring titles, 6 1st Team All-NBA nods and an MVP in 2018.

The 31-year-old led the Rockets to the playoffs each season with the Rockets ... making it to the Western Conference Finals twice.

Harden will become the franchise's 7th player to receive the honor when it happens.