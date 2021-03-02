Johnny Manziel Pursuing Pro Golf Career, 'Very Uphill Battle'

Breaking News

Say goodbye to Johnny Football ... and say hello to Johnny FOOOOOREball -- 'cause Johnny Manziel says he's pursuing a career as a professional golfer!!!

The 28-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner revealed he's devoting the next 12 years of his life to golf ... in hopes of eventually making a PGA Tour event.

"I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter in some tournaments, and see if I can’t try and go play professional golf eventually," Manziel said on Chris Long's "Green Light" Podcast.

"I think it is a very uphill battle, but that’s what I’m setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event."

Of course, Manziel is currently the QB for the Fan Controlled Football's Zappers ... but says it's just for fun, there's no plan to get back to the NFL.

As for golf, Manziel says he's been playing casually his whole life and wants to step his game up to the next level. Don't forget, when Johnny is locked in and focused, he's one of the most talented athletes in the world.

JM says he's a "work in progress" on the links -- and claims his current handicap is a 0 or a 1 ... which is certainly nothing to scoff at.

Johnny wouldn't be the first former Heisman to switch careers after stints in the NFL -- Tim Tebow most recently went from the gridiron to the baseball diamond before retiring last month.