Johnny Manziel Underwent Emergency Dental Surgery ... Won't Play In Week 3 FCF Game

Exclusive Details

Johnny Manziel underwent emergency dental surgery on Wednesday that will keep him out of the FCF's final regular-season game this weekend, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

28-year-old Manziel, the starting QB for the Zappers [0-2], left the Fan Controlled Football league's bubble environment in Atlanta and traveled back home to Scottsdale, AZ for the procedure, a league spokesperson tells us.

No word on Johnny's specific medical condition -- but obviously, his health is the priority and the league is working with Johnny to make sure he gets the care he needs.

We're told Manziel -- who had the surgery yesterday -- is already back in the gym ... and the league expects him to return to the FCF bubble in hopes he'll be ready to go for the team's playoff game on March 6.

A league rep says Manziel will have to meet "health-and-safety protocols and quarantine procedures" before he's allowed back -- but again, no one is anticipating an issue.

In the meantime, we're told Manziel will appear on the Week 3 Twitch broadcast as a "special guest" (along with Joe Montana) -- so Johnny fans can still get their fix of the Heisman winner.