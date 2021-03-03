Tyrod Taylor Says He's 100% After Punctured Lung Mishap, Ready For Free Agency

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Tyrod Taylor says the punctured lung he suffered before a game last September has NOT had any lasting impact on his health ... and now, he tells TMZ Sports he's ready for free agency.

You'll recall ... Taylor was the starting QB for the Chargers until Sept. 20 -- when team doctors botched a painkiller injection and injured his lung just minutes before kickoff against the Chiefs.

31-year-old Taylor was rushed to the hospital ... but the injury put him out for so long, star rookie Justin Herbert took the signal-caller reins and never gave them back.

It was unclear if Taylor was dealing with any long-term damage from the injury ... but when we got the QB out in West Hollywood on Tuesday, he told us he's 100% good to go.

"Everything good," Taylor said ... adding, "I'm healthy, bro!"

As for his football future, Taylor's a free agent this offseason ... and when he talked to us outside of Toast in WeHo, he didn't appear to be a man gearing up to head back to the Bolts.

But, Tyrod did say he won't be picky when it comes to his next football destination ... saying, "I'm ready either way."