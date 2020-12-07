Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Hits OC Hotspot W/ Draya Michele ... After 45-0 Drubbing

Breaking News

How'd Tyrod Taylor get over an embarrassing 45-0 loss on Sunday??

DATE NIGHT WITH DRAYA MICHELE, BABY!!!

Just hours after the Chargers were pummeled by the Patriots at SoFi Stadium ... Taylor decided to date the pain away by hitting up an Orange County hotspot with his model GF.

The two were all smiles as they strolled into Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach ... and yeah, doesn't seem like L.A.'s backup QB was too hurt about his team's horrendous loss earlier in the day.

Then again ... how could you NOT smile on a night out with Draya?!?!

Michele posted about the evening on her social media page ... sharing a video of the couple's cocktails and writing, "Last night to dine out in LA."

Michele and Taylor have been linked for the past couple months now ... and it seems the two are going strong despite the global pandemic and the Chargers' abysmal season.