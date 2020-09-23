Chargers Doc Reportedly Punctured Tyrod Taylor's Lung In Botched Injection

Breaking News

Terrible news for L.A. Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor ... he reportedly suffered a PUNCTURED LUNG while getting a painkiller injection from a team doctor before Sunday's game.

Taylor was receiving treatment for a cracked rib prior to kickoff before the Bolts' game against the Kansas City Chiefs ... when he started to experience chest pains.

The 31-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out ... and rookie QB Justin Herbert became the last-minute starter for L.A.'s 23-20 loss to the defending world champs.

Now, ESPN's Adam Schefter is revealing Taylor's condition was all caused by a team doc who accidentally punctured the quarterback's lung while giving the injection.

Taylor -- who suffered the cracked ribs in Week 1 against the Bengals -- has been listed as "week-to-week" while he recovers from the punctured lung ... but ESPN reports doctors are saying Taylor should sit indefinitely while he recovers.

Whenever Taylor DOES get back to 100%, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn says he'll get the starting gig back from the rookie.