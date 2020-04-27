New Alex Smith Leg Injury Picture Is Unbelievably Gruesome

WARNING -- if you can't handle painfully gross injury pictures, please sit this one out.

Still here?? Okay. Let's get into it.

A new image of Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith's injury from 4 days after his devastating broken leg surgery in 2018 has surfaced ... and it's beyond displeasing.

Of course, Smith has previously stated he's lucky to be alive -- let alone have his right leg -- following the unfortunate in-game incident against the Texans ... as his road to recovery was hindered by infections that required 17 follow-up surgeries.

A picture of Smith's infected leg just days after surgery was aired on ESPN Monday -- as part of a promo for the E:60 documentary "Project 11" premiering on Friday -- and it shows how bad the infection was.

35-year-old Smith has previously said that he's focused on getting better and maintains the goal of getting back on to the football field ... but understands there are no guarantees.

