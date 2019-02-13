Redskins President Bruce Allen 'Keeping Fingers Crossed' On Alex Smith

Redskins Prez Bruce Allen On Alex Smith 'Keeping Fingers Crossed'

Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen ain't delusional about the future of his badly injured QB, Alex Smith ... telling TMZ Sports his fingers are crossed but they're not ruling out drafting a QB.

"Alex is getting better everyday and we're gonna keep our fingers crossed on how he's doing," Allen told us on Capitol Hill.

"We're going to listen to the doctors. Whatever the doctors tell us, that's what we'll do."

Of course, Smith's right leg was snapped in half in a game against the Texans on Nov. 18 ... with the QB breaking both his fibula and tibia to the point where bone poked through the skin.

After undergoing multiple major surgeries, the 34-year-old finally reappeared in public last month wearing a complex stabilizing brace around the injury.

We asked Allen if the team would be looking at drafting Kyler Murray. He smirked and told us, "I'm looking forward to meeting him at the combine along with 31 other teams."

We pushed to try and get info on the Washington draft strategy -- but Allen just smiled and told us, "We'll go with somebody, I promise you. We're gonna draft really good football players for the Redskins this year."

There's more ... Allen also told us the team is in talks with Adrian Peterson to bring back the RB for another season.

And, we also got a health update on Derrius Guice.