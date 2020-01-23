Draya Michele Shares Cakes On Birthday, Gifts For All Of Us!

Breaking News @MEECH213

It's Draya Michele's birthday!!! But instead of receiving gifts, she's giving her fans an amazing, thoughtful present.

Draya decided to celebrate her 35th year by posting an INCREDIBLY smoking hot snap on her IG ... rockin' a barely-there g-string while holding a lucky bundle of balloons.

"The best gifts are experiences," Michele said in the caption, while adding "Big Birthday Energy."

Of course, Draya -- who was previously engaged to Dallas Cowboys player Orlando Scandrick -- made it VERY clear to TMZ Sports she's "single as f**k" last week ... but is expecting great things in 2020.

We briefly spoke with Draya out celebrating her big day with her girlfriends on Hollywood Boulevard Wednesday night ... and quite understandably, the cameras were flashing like crazy.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Michele told us her recent dinner with Corey Coleman was strictly platonic ... and lucky for the fellas, she's hoping to speed date her way through the year.