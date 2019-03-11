Draya Michele Rocks Bikini While on Vacation in Cancun

Draya Michele Mixing Business w/ Pleasure in Cancun

Draya Michele's probably the only CEO down in Mexico turning heads at breakneck speed ... Dios mio, that whiplash!!!

The former "Basketball Wives" star is living her best life in Cancun wearing the hell outta this bikini ... a pastel-orange number from one of her collections. Anybody else jonesin' for an orange creamsicle?

As you know ... Draya's a bikini tycoon who founded and runs Mint Swim. She had one of her pals take a bunch of pics. Probs for the Gram and definitely to pimp her apparel.

Check out the pics ... it's the ultimate way of getting rid of the Monday blues with an orange twist.