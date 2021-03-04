Mathew Knowles Irked by 'Idiots' Comparing Beyonce to Chloe Bailey

Anyone comparing the talent of Beyonce to the talent of Chloe Bailey is an "Idiot. Period." ... at least according to Mathew Knowles.

The Queen B's father is incredulous over comparisons of his daughter to the up-and-coming singer -- who's one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle with her sister -- so much that it appears to hurt him to talk about it.

Mathew says considering Chloe to play Beyonce in a biopic is understandable, but for somebody to be "idiot enough" to liken her talent-wise??? Bey's daddy's not down with that.

He calls the comparisons downright insulting to Beyonce -- he thinks Barbra Streisand is more her level -- and finally tells the interviewer he wants to move on to the next topic.