'Step Up' Star Terrence Green to be Disciplined for Gun Gesture on Cop
3/4/2021 3:37 PM PT
Terrence Green, best known as Rigo on the 'Step Up' TV series, really stepped in it -- production sources say he mimicked pointing a gun at a cop, and now the network's dropping the hammer.
Sources close to production of the Starz show tell TMZ ... they were filming at the Atlanta courthouse this week when Terrence approached a police officer and used his fingers to gesture like he was pointing a gun at the cop's head.
We're told it seemed Green meant it as a joke -- albeit a tasteless one -- but everyone was appalled by it, including the officer.
A spokesperson for Starz and Lionsgate, which produces 'Step Up,' tells TMZ ... a thorough investigation of the incident's been done, and Terrence "will receive strong disciplinary action."
The rep adds ... "We do not condone any on set behavior, even a gesture, that suggests or simulates violence toward another individual."
It's unclear at this time what Green's punishment will be. His rep did not get back to us for comment.