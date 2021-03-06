Beyonce Pays Tribute to 13-Year-Old Lyric Who Died from Brain Cancer

Play video content

Beyonce paid homage to one of her fans who tragically died Friday after a 2-year battle with brain cancer, and it was truly moving.

Lyric Chanel's journey was chronicled by her family on Instagram. 600,000 people followed her, along with numerous celebs including Cardi B and, of course, Beyonce.

Things took a turn Wednesday, when the family was told Lyric only had days to live. After her passing Friday, an account posted in her honor -- Go Gold for Childhood Cancer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Beyoncé connected with Lyric back in September. Lyric caught Bey's attention after posting a video of her years earlier, singing Bey's "Love On Top."

Beyonce's tribute song features a montage of Lyric photos and videos ... it's a celebration of her life, showing her singing and dancing to a mashup of "Brown Skin Girl," "Halo" and "Love On Top."

Notice how she switches out the word "baby" with "Lyric."

Lyric was 13.