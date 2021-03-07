Video of Cops Saving Dog That Fell Into Icy Waters
3/7/2021 7:12 AM PT
This is a Ted Lasso-type feel-good moment, as 2 cops saved a dog that fell in icy waters.
The rescue went down Thursday in the village of Manteno, Illinois, when the PD got a call, "There's a big dog in the water about four houses down."
That canine's a lucky dog, thanks to officers Quincey Spears and Jessica Rourke, who answered the call and sprung into action. They got a paddleboat to get near the struggling K-9, using a pole to help reach the dog, to no avail.
So, their only remaining option was to jump in the frigid water, along with a few good Samaritans, to save the pooch.
Officer Spears explained what happened ... "When he was walking on the ice, he went into a spot where the sun was beating down on the ice, and it actually potentially melted that part of the ice, which the dog fell in."
The dog is safe and sound, and the 2 cops ... they're ok as well, and might we add, a little heroic to boot!