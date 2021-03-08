Bethenny Frankel Apologizes for Trashing Meghan Before Interview Aired

Bethenny Frankel has done an about-face, expressing sympathy for Meghan Markle and apologizing for going after her hard before she saw the interview.

Hours before Oprah's interview aired, Bethenny went on a tear, saying, "Cry me a river ... the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace with tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name with @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews ..."

Well, after the interview, Bethenny's tune changed. She said, "I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I'm a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person w a voice. When I hear of the interview during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you."

Megyn Kelly, however, was unmoved by the interview, saying, "Meghan Markle had no idea the Queen was different than a Hollywood celebrity? And she never googled Harry? Ummm..."