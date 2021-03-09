Thomas Markle Says Meghan Wouldn't Be Suicidal if She Didn't Ghost Family

Play video content Good Morning Britain/ITV

Thomas Markle says his daughter's mental health struggles were partly her fault, because she chose to ghost the family that could have helped her -- her own family.

Markle appeared Tuesday on "Good Morning Britain" and responded to Meghan's harsh comments about him during the Oprah interview ... in particular his decision to work with the tabloids as a roll-up to her wedding.

Thomas says he's apologized for that over and over, and then went on the offensive ... saying Meghan's psychological problems and loneliness could have been averted if she would have reached out to her family instead of shutting them out of her life.

Thomas took direct aim at Harry, saying he was heartless to him before the wedding as he lay in a hospital bed after suffering a heart attack. He says he had a conversation with Harry -- this was after Harry learned Thomas was dealing with the British tabloids -- and said, "If you had listed to me this wouldn't have happened to you." Thomas said he was so angry at Harry's "snotty" comment he hung up on him ... and that was their last conversation.

A few more items. Thomas said yeah, he's made mistakes, but he's never played naked pool or dressed up like Hitler ... referring, of course, to Harry.