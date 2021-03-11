X League Star Tamika Robinson Truck Sticks Teammate In Violent Drill ... Caught On Video

Play video content X League

X League star running back Tamika Robinson taught her teammate a very valuable lesson this week -- GET LOW OR GET RAN OVER!!!

The best part -- the lesson was all caught on video at Chicago Blitz mini-camp!!!

Check out the footage from one of the reps of the violent Oklahoma-style drill ... Robinson read her block, met her teammate in the hole, and then lowered a shoulder that would make Earl Campbell proud!!

Don't worry, her teammate appeared to be fine ... but watch her coach's celebration of the hit afterward!!

Sidney Lewis, the guy in charge of leading the Blitz in the X League's inaugural season this year, was so pumped, he tripped, but casually somersaulted his way out of the fall!

FYI -- the X League, which has tapped Mike Ditka to be its chairman, begins on June 12 ... and it's promising to be one of the best women's tackle football leagues in the U.S.