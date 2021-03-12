Pro Tennis Player Tim Puetz Suffers Bad Eye Injury In Freak Accident at Qatar Open

3/12/2021 6:37 AM PT
Tennis TV

Scary situation at the Qatar Open -- when pro tennis player Tim Puetz took a RACQUET TO THE EYE in a truly freak accident on the court.

The 33-year-old German pro was in a doubles match with his partner Freddie Nielsen on Wednesday when Puetz tried to stretch to return a serve.

As Puetz reached out his racquet ... he let go of the grip -- and the racquet went crashing to the ground.

But, it hit the surface at a funny angle and BOUNCED BACK at Puetz's face -- with the butt of the racquet bashing the tennis pro right in his eye.

Puetz began bleeding from his face -- and it was obvious he was in pain.

An official ran over with a bag of ice and medical personnel raced over to evaluate the situation.

Tennis TV

"I cannot see very well," Puetz can be heard saying in the moments after the incident ... "Freddie I can see pretty well when I’m stationary. But if I look around, I can’t see very well."

Unfortunately for Puetz, the injury forced him to retire from the match. Afterward, his opponents -- Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah -- expressed concern for Tim's health.

"I feel very sorry for Tim," Farrah said in a post-game interview.

"It’s something none of us want, to get hit in the eye, and I really hope he recovers really well."

No word on how Puetz is feeling now ... but hopefully he makes a complete recovery.

