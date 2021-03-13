Breonna Taylor Killed One Year Ago, Ben Crump Demands Justice

Breonna Taylor was killed one year ago today, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump marked the day with a cry for justice.

Crump tweeted, "1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants. 365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!"

He called the killing a case of "sleeping while black," decrying the tragedy where Breonna was sprayed with 6 bullets from cops who executed the no-knock warrant in the middle of the night.

Breonna's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was in the apartment with Breonna, filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the City of Louisville. Prosecutors have dropped all charges against Walker, who shot at one of the officers. Walker insisted the cops never announced themselves and thought they were home intruders. Cops say they did announce.

The FBI said Saturday it was reaffirming its commitment to continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.