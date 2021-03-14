San Diego Police in Slow-Speed Chase with Stolen Fork Lift

Play video content FOX5

This may be the slowest chase in police history ... San Diego cops went after a woman who allegedly stole a forklift, and she didn't have a fighting chance.

You see in the video cops ordering the driver to stop. The reality is ... they could have just casually walked up to the lift and subdued the driver, which is essentially what happened.

The woman was first spotted at a traffic light when she made a U-turn into a Ross parking lot. A bystander gave cops and assist by grabbing the keys out of the ignition.