San Diego Police in Slow-Speed Chase with Stolen Fork Lift
Slooooow Speed Chase Fork Lift vs. Cops ... Guess Who Wins???
3/14/2021 8:34 AM PT
FOX5
This may be the slowest chase in police history ... San Diego cops went after a woman who allegedly stole a forklift, and she didn't have a fighting chance.
You see in the video cops ordering the driver to stop. The reality is ... they could have just casually walked up to the lift and subdued the driver, which is essentially what happened.
The woman was first spotted at a traffic light when she made a U-turn into a Ross parking lot. A bystander gave cops and assist by grabbing the keys out of the ignition.
The woman was cited, and no word on whether she'll be charged. But, here's the rub ... they haven't been able to find the owner of the forklift, although now we're hearing it may have been taken from a Midas shop.