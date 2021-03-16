Prince Harry's Talked to Princes William and Charles but No Progress

Play video content CBS

Gayle says conversations have begun between Harry and his family in an attempt to heal after the explosive allegations they made, but she's hearing the talks have been "not productive" so far.

Part of the problem -- according to the "CBS This Morning" anchor -- is that Buckingham Palace is giving Meghan Markle the cold shoulder, and not doing anything to give her a break.

Case in point -- Gayle and her CBS colleagues say the 2018 bullying claims against Meghan are being investigated, but there's no such known investigation into the allegations of racism against the Royal Family.

