Russian Hockey Player Timur Faizutdinov Dead At 19 After Being Struck By Puck

After Being Struck By Puck

Breaking News

19-year-old Timur Faizutdinov -- a star player in Russia's Junior Hockey League -- has tragically died after being hit in the head by a puck ... his team announced Tuesday.

Faizutdinov was skating for his Dynamo St. Petersburg's squad in a playoff matchup with Loko Yaroslavl on March 12 when his opponent accidentally flipped a puck at his head.

The frozen rubber caught Faizutdinov up high near his temple ... and he immediately crumpled to the ground in pain.

Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19.



He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12.



SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gDQkK43ILr — SKA Ice Hockey Club (@hcSKA_News) March 16, 2021 @hcSKA_News

Faizutdinov -- St. Petersburg's captain -- was rushed to the hospital ... but, unfortunately, his team announced he died this week due to the injuries the puck caused.

"Dynamo Saint Petersburg defenseman Timur Faizutdinov has tragically passed away at the age of 19," Faizutdinov's team wrote in a statement.

"He had received a fatal head injury during an MHL match against Loko in Yaroslavl on March 12. SKA Hockey Club extends its deepest condolences to Timur’s family and friends."

Faizutdinov had reportedly logged nearly 200 games for Dynamo St. Petersburg in his career ... and had just been named team captain.

Dynamo St. Petersburg announced it will hold moments of silence for Faizutdinov prior to its upcoming games for the foreseeable future.