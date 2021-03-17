Mike Krzyzewski Says Kobe Byrant Is 'Best High School Player I've Ever Seen'

Kobe Bryant Is 'The Best H.S. Player I've Ever Seen'

Play video content Breaking News The Dream Team Tapes

The NCAA hoops legend made the revelation on the newest episode of “The Dream Team Tapes: Kobe, LeBron & The Redeem Team” from Diversion Podcasts ... saying straight-up Kobe was Michael Jordan-esque even in high school.

"I never saw LeBron play in high school," Krzyzewski said, "but when I saw Kobe play, he's the best high school player I've ever seen."

"When he walked into a gym, he walked in like Jordan at a high school level. Like, the place stopped."

In fact, Coach K said Kobe was so ridiculously good ... the Blue Devils honcho put in very minimal effort into recruiting Bryant because he just knew the guy was destined to skip college for the NBA.

"He looked that good, he believed he was that good, and he was that good," Coach K said. "But I knew he was never going to come [to Duke]."

Kobe reportedly averaged over 30 points, 12 boards, 6.5 assists, 4 steals and nearly 4 blocked shots per game during his final H.S. season at Lower Merion in Penn.