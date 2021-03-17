Kobe Bryant's Family Wants 'Mamba and Mambacita' Trademark ... for Clothing, Shoes

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant's family is gunning to lock up the trademark for "Mamba and Mambacita" -- with the intention of using it for clothing and shoes, according to the application filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

An attorney for Kobe Bryant LLC filed the application on March 10, 2021 -- noting the trademark would be used for clothing ... namely shirts, skirts, pants, shorts, bottoms, socks, dresses, jackets, hoodies, etc.

The application also notes workout clothing such as sweatbands, armbands and footwear.

So, is there a Mamba and Mambacita shoe in the works? Unclear.

In fact, the Bryant family could just be trying to lock up the trademarks to block anyone else from using it ... just like Tom Brady did when he applied for the "Tom Terrific" trademark.