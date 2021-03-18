Guess Who This Toothless Tot Turned Into!

Before this toothless tot was making audiences laugh with her appearances on HBO, she was just another sweetheart smiling and repping a pink turtleneck for the camera in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

This cute kid is best known for her hilarious role as a best friend in an HBO original series starring a multi-hyphenate entertainer -- who originally got her start with a web series titled "Awkward Black Girl". Her comedy doesn't stop there ... just last year she premiered her first stand-up special on the same network, introducing audiences to her life growing up in Nigeria.