Spring Breaker Handcuffed but Flees from Cops, Beach Crowd Cheers Him On

Play video content Exclusive Details @nameone_better/Tik Tok

If ya gotta get arrested during Spring Break, might as well get the entire beach cheering for you as you flee from cops while you're in handcuffs -- that was this kid's game plan, anyway.

The video from a beach in Clearwater, FL is pretty epic, and this guy is probably an instant legend with his friends. Law enforcement sources tell us Clearwater PD hit the sand to break up a fight ... and when the video starts they've already got a suspect handcuffed in the back of their car.

But, someone in the crowd opened the back door, and the shirtless kid starts racing down the beach, trying to make a getaway. The only problem is everyone on the beach cheered and started running with him -- so much for the element of surprise!

Play video content @nameone_better/Tik Tok

The hilarious scene looks like they all just heard there was a free beer giveaway. Alas, the cops were in better shape than the suspect, and eventually recaptured him.

Hope it was fun, since he'll probably get an added charge or 2 for evading arrest.