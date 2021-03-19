BYU Hoops Player Gets Trapped In Elevator ... Teammates To The Rescue!!!

Breaking News

Talk about TEAMWORK!!!

The BYU men's hoops team had a unique form of team bonding before the NCAA tournament ... by having to save a teammate who was TRAPPED inside an elevator!!!

The disaster moment went down at the team hotel on Thursday ... when Cougars junior guard Jesse Wade experienced the "Scariest moment of my life."

But, BYU was NOT about to leave a fellow Coug behind ... so they teamed together to help pry the doors open to let Wade out.

The video is equally freaky and scary at the same time -- Wade’s face appears through the small opening of the trapped elevator doors ... and then screams "Oh my god" as his teammates break out in laughter while trying to get him out.

It was a true team effort -- several players’ hands and feet are seen prying Wade out to his safety.

The Cougs ended up getting their first win of the tournament when Wade broke free ... which was met with cheering and laughter.

Unclear on how long Wade was stuck -- but let's be honest, any amount of time would have anyone panicking.