Bobby Brown Jr. Died from Combo of Alcohol, Cocaine & Fentanyl

Exclusive

Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Jr., died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs ... this according to his autopsy report.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office just released its findings -- and according to the document, obtained by TMZ, the autopsy and toxicology found a deadly combo of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

The report also says a witness told police Bobby Jr. had downed tequila and snorted half a Percocet and the cocaine. The manner of death is listed as accidental.

We broke the story ... Bobby Jr. was found dead at just 28-years-old in his L.A. area home in November. Cops reported there was no foul play involved, and our law enforcement sources told us no drugs were found at the scene either.

Bobby's family said he was not feeling well in the days leading up to his death and was experiencing flu-like symptoms. However, a family source told us he did not have COVID-19.