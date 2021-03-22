Lions' Michael Brockers Apologizes to Teammate Jared Goff After Shot at QB

Play video content Breaking News Detroit Lions

The awkwardness in Detroit is dead ... Michael Brockers says he's smoothed things over with his teammate, Jared Goff, after shading the QB during a chat with TMZ Sports earlier this month.

So, here's the backstory ... back in January, the Rams made a deal to send Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Brockers -- who was still under contract with the Rams at the time -- told TMZ Sports in early March he LOVED the move because Stafford was a "level up" from Goff and the Rams would be better off.

"Is it a level up?" Brockers asked. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff]. It’s a level up."

But, shortly after Brockers made the comments, the Rams traded HIM to Detroit ... so yeah, AWKWARD, RIGHT!?!

Well, Brockers was asked about the situation during a media session Monday -- and explained he's already spoken to Goff ... and they're good.

"I have so much respect for him and just understanding that, you know, that wasn't any shot against him," Brockers said.

"It was just trying to pump up the Rams fanbase as I was on the Rams team."

He continued, "I didn't know I was going to be dealing with free agency. I was really just trying to boost up the move that I felt like the team was doing."

"Just trying to boost up the fan base. I don't think it was anything against Jared. I even had to go text Jared away from the camera. Just as man-to-man -- I did not mean for it to go like that. I didn't mean what I said."

"As a man, I respect you as a player. You took me to the Super Bowl, it wasn't like that ... I respect every player and every player's ability in this league."

For his part, Goff said Monday he accepted Brockers' explanation ... saying on 97.1 The Ticket that he and MB are "all good" now.

"Brock's obviously one of my good friends and teammates. Obviously, I get it," Goff added.