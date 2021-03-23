CU's Tad Boyle Coaches w/ 'Emptiness' After Boulder Shooting, Rockies 'Devastated'

Play video content Breaking News NCAA

"I just felt an emptiness in my stomach."

Colorado Buffalos head basketball coach Tad Boyle said coaching just hours after the tragic shooting in his school's Boulder hometown was VERY difficult ... explaining Monday, "It puts basketball in its proper place."

Boyle broke it down for media members after the Buffs lost their NCAA tournament second-round matchup to Florida State ... saying win or lose, the game didn't feel as significant as it should have after the "senseless act of violence" near campus.

"It puts this game in perspective," Boyle said. "It certainly puts losing in perspective."

"But even if we would have won this game and celebrated going to the Sweet 16, it would have put a damper on it. So my heart goes out to the families that were affected and those that lost their lives."

Ten people in total -- including a first-responding police officer -- were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a local Boulder, Colo. supermarket Monday afternoon.

Boyle said he didn't discuss the tragedy with his team prior to tip-off... noting he thought it was best to address it afterward.

"We've got to figure out a way to stop this stuff," Boyle said of the shooting. "I don't know the answer, but we've just got to figure out a way."

Colorado's other major sports teams sent condolences to victims in wake of the shooting ... with the Rockies, Broncos and Avalanche all issuing statements.

"Our heart breaks for the lives needlessly lost and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this shooting," the Rockies said, adding the team is "devastated."

The Broncos wrote, "Our hearts go out to the innocent victims, grocery store associates & families of those affected by today's shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colo. We are grateful for the law enforcement & medical professionals who bravely responded to yet another senseless tragedy."

Added the Avalanche, "We are all deeply saddened by the events in Boulder today. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible act."