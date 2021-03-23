Senator Marco Rubio Says We Need to I.D. UFO Flying Over Military Bases

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Marco Rubio is worried as hell about unidentified flying objects buzzing over military bases and he's on board with the government getting to the bottom of it.

We got the U.S. Senator from Florida out Monday at Reagan National Airport and asked him about UFOs and aliens. Our intent was a lighthearted convo, but Rubio got dead-ass serious about the potential danger the U.S. faces from unidentified aircraft flying over our military installations.

Play video content JULY 2020 TMZ.com

His argument's simple ... we don't know what's flying above our military bases -- or our not-so-friendly skies, for that matter -- and his colleagues on the Senate Committee on Intelligence need to figure it out because "maybe it's another country, and that would be bad news too."

Luckily for us humans ... the Pentagon's on it after forming a new task force last August to investigate UFOs spotted by U.S. military aircraft. Remember, the Pentagon had already declassified UFO videos they describe as "unexplained aerial phenomena."

Play video content COCKPIT SCANNER AUDIO Steve Douglass/Deep Black Horizon

And, just last month, an American Airlines pilot flying over New Mexico radioed saying, "I hate to say this, but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise-missile type of thing. Moving really fast and went right over the top of us." The FAA later refuted the pilot's sighting ... but it sure makes ya wonder as sightings keep happening.